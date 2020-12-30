Allen W. Hall
1937 ~ 2020
Allen Winfield Hall, 83, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, entered heaven on December 23, 2020. Allen was born December 3, 1937 in Ogden, Utah.
He graduated from Ben Lomond High School and Weber State College.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in Formosa from 1956 to 1959.
He married Sherry Stoffers on November 19, 1959 in the Salt Lake Temple, sharing their many adventures together for 61 years.
He worked at the Defense Depot Ogden in the Information Technology field.
Allen was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving many years as Ward and Stake Clerk.
Allen and Sherry served as missionaries in the England London South Mission and the New York Palmyra Historic Sites Mission, as Guest Service ushers and Event Coordinators at Temple Square and as ordinance workers in the Ogden and Palmyra temples.
Allen is survived by his wife Sherry, three sons - Brad (Monica), Stephen (Heidi) and David (Kelli).
His life was blessed with thirteen grandchildren: Jacob (Kara) Hall, Joshua (Melissa) Hall, Jerrica (Kevin) Dieber, Sharlee Hall (Trevor), Bailee Goodell (JR), Ashlyn (Kolby) Robinson, Maggi (Matt) Jolley, Kyler Hall, Jackie Hall, Kaycee (Cameron) Lytle, Abby Hall, Kaitlyn (Ethan) Michaelson, Nick Hatch; seventeen great grandchildren: Lincoln, Shelby, Arya, Archer, McLane, Freddy, Gaige, Griffin, Grayson, Quinn, Skyy, Kylann, Kemper, Dori, Molly, Collin and Ronin. One brother, Richard Hall, and two sisters, Carollon Blanpied and Kathy Cook. Allen was preceded in death by his parents Naomi Badger Hall and John R. Hall.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the directors and staff of The Lodge in North Ogden and to our Brio nurse, Alyx for their love and care of our husband and father.
A private memorial was held by the immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.