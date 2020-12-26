Allison Hodges Dabel
"AL"
Our beloved Allison, 43, passed away from a lingering illness at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City on December 17, 2020.
Allison was born to Kenton and Kathleen Cazier Hodges on May 2, 1977 at McKay-Dee Hospital weighing in at a whopping 9lbs 2 oz. Her grandpa Al Cazier said she looked like a full grown baby next to the other tiny babies. She was named after her grandpa Cazier. He was big Al and she was little Al. She and her sisters were raised in Clearfield, Utah. Allison was LDS and loved Primary and Young Womens, especially the YW leaders.
She attended school in Clearfield, graduating in 1995. Allison was such a sweet spirit and made friends easily. While at Clearfield High School she lettered in soccer. She loved the game except rainy days because it would mess up her cut hair-do, typical teenage girl.
At the age of 23 she was diagnosed with breast cancer, such a wicked cancer, but she "fought like a girl" through chemo and radiation. We are so thankful for Dr. Vincent Hansen and his wonderful staff for the care and love they showed her and also Dr. Engersol who did her radiation. Unfortunately it came back not too long ago.
Allison had moved to North Salt Lake where she volunteered at a breast cancer clinic and worked at the Neighborhood Market. Little did she know that she would meet her love, Brandon Dabel while at work. They had lived in the same subdivision and went to school together. One day she saw his name on a receipt and put together why this cute guy was someone she should know. Flirting back and forth led them to become a couple. Sadly their love story was cut short. They had been together for about a year and had just married on September 11, 2020 at the Davis County Courthouse in Layton.
Allison is survived by her husband Brandon, Layton; her parents Kenton Hodges, Syracuse; Kathy Cazier Kerbs, loving step-father Doyle A. Kerbs, other mother, Pam Ransom, Clearfield; sisters, Rebecca Higley, Ammon, ID; Katie (Mark) Bradshaw, Sunset; Haylee (Ryan) Maestas, Syracuse; her very special uncle Craig Cazier, Roy; mother-in-law and step-father, Patricia (Dave) Josephson, step-daughters, Kaylee (Fabion) Serriato, Layton; Cheyanne Dabel, Lindon; grandparents, Arlo (Betty) Egbert, Ogden; Carma Kerbs, Clearfield; six nieces, five nephews, one great-niece, and one great-nephew. They all know her lovingly as their Aunt Al.
She is also survived by loving step-sisters and brothers, many aunts and uncles and cousins who were so close to each other.
Preceded in death by her grandparents, Elmo (Wanda) Hodges, Weston, ID; Stephen "Al" (Doris Olsen) Cazier, Brigham City; father-in-law, Kim Dabel and many aunts, uncles and cousins who are missed.
Friends may visit family Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing required.
The family would like to thank the Drs., nurses and staff at the University of Utah ICU who took such great care of Allison.
