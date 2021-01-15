Almerta Aretha (Felton) Ferdon
September 13, 1927 ~ January 11, 2021
Almerta Aretha (Felton) Ferdon, 93, of Sunset, Utah, was reunited with the love of her life on January 11, 2021. She was born September 13, 1927 in Moorhead, Minnesota, to Adelbert A. and Ina M. (Griffin) Felton.
She married Herbert W Ferdon January 22, 1947 in Stillwater, Minnesota. Their marriage was solemnized in 1963 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Almerta is survived by her son, Michael (Angela); her daughter, Kathleen (Bob) Veliz; and son, John (Diane). She is also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and by many nieces and nephews who loved her very much. Almerta was preceded in death by her parents, her eternal companion and their oldest child, Robert. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Clyde, Leona, Ernest, and Edna.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Mom and Dad enjoyed traveling, visiting family in Minnesota and Wisconsin and doing Family History. Their favorite thing to do was spending time together.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.