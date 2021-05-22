Alton "Dennis" Coles
May 28, 1934 - February 20, 2021
On Saturday February 20, 2021 Alton "Dennis" Coles passed away peacefully at the age of 86 with his loving wife of 65 years and adoring children by his side.
Dennis was born on May 28, 1934 to Alton Dykins and Erma Mae Coles in Evanston, Wyoming to who preceded him in death.
Following his graduation from Evanston High School in 1952 he joined the U.S. Coast Guard and served from 1952 to 1956.
He then married the love of his life Dorathy Helene Cheese on July 28, 1956. Together they had four wonderful children.
Following his military discharge, he worked as a machinist at HAFB for 26 years.
While working at HAFB he and Dorathy had the opportunity to move to Okinawa Japan for 6 years. During that adventure they traveled to Korea, Guam, Thailand, Philippines and mainland Japan. Making memories every stop they made.
During his time at HAFB Dad came home and surprised her that he joined the U.S. Navy reserves. He proudly served his country for 17 years and retired in 1994.
Dennis was a Master Mason of the Golden Spike Lodge #6 in Ogden, Utah and also was a member of BethArabat #24. He also worked numerous years with the Job Daughters of Bethel #14. He was also a loyal member of the Eagles Lodge 2472 in Ogden, Utah.
Dennis and his wife enjoyed camping, vacationing and spending 22 years as a snowbird in Yuma, AZ. Dennis' hobby was working, even after retirement he spent his time working with numerous companies such as Varsity Cleaners, Flamco and Peterson's Machine Shop. Dennis loved staying busy and was consistently doing work around the house and yard. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling with his wife. He was a loving husband, wonderful father and kind human being. He will be deeply missed and loved for eternity.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Dorathy Helene Coles, and his children Michael Coles (Yvette Wagstaff) and Curtis (Lori) Coles, daughter Darcy (Steve) Eggleston He also has 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, three sisters Barbara Nelson, Nancy Ressler, Sharon (Al) Ludwig and brother JR (Shirley) Barnes, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded him in death his daughter Denise Coles, sister Shirley Whittier and many other loved ones gone before us.
In celebration of his birthday, a service of remembrance will be held Friday May 28, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Primary Children's Hospital or Shriner's Children's Hospital or a charity of your choice.