Alton Ellis Tolson
August 10, 1946 ~ June 7, 2021
Alton Ellis Tolson, our loving husband, brother, father, great-grandfather, and uncle went on to his next adventure, Monday, in Brigham City, Utah, surrounded by his family. Alton was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Carrie Olds and Fred Tolson.
Alton is survived by his wife, Amy Hallissey; his brothers Steve Tolson; his 7 children, 19 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Al's life will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. We invite friends and family to gather during this time to remember Al's remarkable legacy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to an outdoor preservation organization or to a cancer research fund in his name.
Condolences may also be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com