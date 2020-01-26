September 9, 1939 ~ January 14, 2020
Alva "Andy" O. Antes, Jr., 80, of Clearfield, Utah passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020, at Ogden Regional Medical Center of natural causes.
He was born September 9, 1939, in Antigo, Wisconsin. Andy was the fourth of five children of Alvah Osborne and Pearl E. Krumback Antes. He was raised and educated in Antigo.
Andy joined the USAF and served honorably during the Vietnam War, retiring with 20 years of service as a technical Sergeant.
Andy was always there for his family, was a pillar of his community and served in the Citizen's Patrol of Clearfield for many years.
He passed away having served faithfully as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
After retiring from the Air Force he applied himself tirelessly in many other vocations - he was always first to offer help and will be remembered for his selflessness, kindness, and well developed sense of humor, He will be dearly missed and is deeply loved by all who knew him well.
Andy is survived by his children, Karma Antes, Layton; Alvie O. Antes, Ogden; Bradley E. Antes, Roy; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and two sisters. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan and two brothers.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall, 1323 East Gentile Street, Layton.
Cremation entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.
