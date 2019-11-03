May 12, 1934 ~ October 30, 2019
Alvin Gary Deuel, 85, passed away on October 30, 2019. He was born May 12, 1934, in Richfield, Utah to Melven Deuel and Kate Willden. He graduated from Richfield High School. He married Janice Elaine Mawson, they had four children. They later divorced. He married Ellsie Deuel, and she passed away in 1974. He then married Shirley Bemendefer and she preceded him in death in 2013.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter-day Saints. He worked as an Orderly for Nursing Homes, as well as Janitorial Duties for the Church. He was an amazing musician, and love music, especially playing the piano, that was all he wanted to do.
He is survived by his four children, Kelly Deuel, Joey Deuel, Lisa Deuel and Heidi Buck.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, and his parents.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Roy Mortuary.
