June 26, 1932 ~ July 27, 2019
Alyce Shiba Hideshima, 87, passed away July 27, 2019, in Ogden, UT. She was born June 26, 1932, to Takataro and Miyoe Shiba in Redwood City, CA. Alyce graduated from the University of Utah in 1953, with a B.S. in Nursing. She married Tad Hideshima and they were married for 64 years.
Alyce worked as a nurse in the maternity ward at McKay Dee Hospital before going on to be the office nurse for doctors Paul and Jed Naisbitt for a total of 40 years until she retired in 1998.
Alyce was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was very talented at knitting and crocheting and was a gifted seamstress and tailor. She taught herself to play the piano, entertained everyone on the harmonica and had an exceptional vegetable garden. She loved to play golf and was an avid Utah Jazz and San Francisco Giants fan.
Alyce had a unique, energetic and memorable presence. She was selfless, hardworking and generous, always putting others needs before her own.
She had unconditional love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. It wouldn't be unusual to see her sitting on the floor playing jacks and marbles with them.
Her caring nature and compassion as a nurse was the way she lived her life. You always knew she truly cared for you and were important to her.
Alyce is survived by her spouse Tad; her three daughters Patsy Burgi (Rod), Joyce Hideshima and Nancy Sell; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019, between the hours of 2:00 p.m. ? 5:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 ? 36th St., Ogden, UT 84403.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: