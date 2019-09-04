Amadeo (Andy) Canuto Montoya, 79, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the University of Utah Hospital, surrounded by family.
Amadeo was born to Ray and Adelida Montoya on September 27, 1939, in Lumberton, NM. He serviced in the Army from 1963?1969. He married Virginia Jacobo in 1967. He retired from DDO after 31 years, Autoliv 7 years, and Walmart 14 years. He enjoyed fishing, riding his bike, gardening, spending time with his grandchildren, going to Wendover, NV.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Ross, and Antonio Montoya
Amadeo is survived by his wife of 51 years Virginia Montoya of Ogden, UT; brother Robert Montoya (Linda) of Lumberton, NM; two children Katherine Rooks (Corey Rooks), Adam Montoya (Sherry Klein; seven grandkids: Jaedon, Samantha, Lola, AJ, Derrik, Johnny and Curtis, and one great-grandchild Ryder.
A viewing service will be held at Myers Mortuary (845 Washington Blvd.) Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 6:00 ? 8:00 p.m.
Interment will be held at Myers Evergreen Memorial Park (100 N. Monroe Blvd.) at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: