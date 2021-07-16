Amanda "Mandee" Jacoba Fauss Dowling
June 12, 1982 ~ July 8, 2021
Amanda Jacoba Fauss Dowling, beloved mother, daughter, wife and friend, with a heart bigger than life, left her earthly bonds and passed on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Mandee passed peacefully at home and will be missed by her husband Brian Dowling and two children, Andrew and Mackenzie; and by stepson, Christopher. In addition, she will always be loved by her mother, Moana (Mathew) Buller; brother, Cody (Katheryne Gibson) Fauss; sister, Jennie (Robert Jimmerson) Fauss and her nieces and nephew, Aurora, Ashlee, Faith, Alyvia, and Thyran Khalid; and great-nephew, Ethan. Her best friends, Karla and Greg Edwards were also very special to her.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Laura and Francis Brown; and her father, Daniel Fauss.
Mandee attended Ogden City Schools, graduating from Ben Lomond High School Class of 2000 with a letter in Band. She was a talented flautist and loved crafts of all kinds, specifically scrapbooking, baking, rubberband creations and home crafts. Mandee loved spending time with her family and friends in Ogden and Idaho, and enjoyed being outside in nature. As a stay-at-home mom, Mandee loved her children fiercely and was devoted to their success in all things. More than anything, Mandee loved to do more than her body would allow, and surpassed expectations whenever she was told "you can't".
The family would like to thank Dr. Hans Jenkins and Weber Health Services for their excellent care of Mandee.
Cremation entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
