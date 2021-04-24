Amanda Smuin Peterson
Amanda Smuin Peterson, 45, died April 14, 2021, in Holladay, Utah. With medical care and prayers, she survived eight years with metastatic breast cancer. Because of this, she was able to continue fulfilling her role as a mother and enjoying life.
Amanda was born February 6, 1976, in Ogden, Utah, to Richard Russell and Linda Peirce Smuin, the youngest of three sisters. She graduated from Ogden High School and from Ricks College and attended the University of Utah. She served as an intern in Washington D.C. to Senator Bennett.
Her greatest calling and privilege was that of mother to her three children Ethan, Tessa, and Pierce. Through her words and actions, she taught them to strive to be their best and to persevere despite challenges.
She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved God and Jesus Christ. In her various callings she served with faith, love, and dedication. Many felt the effects of her loving service. She counted it a blessing that she could work in the Salt Lake Temple. Recently, she volunteered with Best Friends Animal Society finding it both rewarding and healing. Through her testimony of the gospel, she left this world in peace knowing that she will see her family and friends again, and that she will watch over her dear children.
Amanda loved reading the newspaper, travel, PBS, cats, books, libraries, beaches, hoodies, rainy days, and cooking. Her perfect day was to be with her family on the beach watching the waves with a book in her hand. She disliked cleaning, calories, pity, early Church, and gameshows.
She is survived by her three children Ethan, Tessa, and Pierce, also by her mother Linda Smuin and her sisters Terri Kent and Heather Smuin. She is preceded in death by her father Richard Smuin.
In lieu of flowers, Amanda requests donations be made to metastatic breast cancer research at the Welm Lab at Huntsman Cancer Institute where her tumors will be studied.
Private graveside services will be held followed by an Open House to celebrate Amanda's life with friends and family. Details can be found in the obituary at www.memorialutah.com