Amber Melanie Nalder Knudsen

April 23, 1989 ~ April 7, 2020
Amber finally lost her yearlong battle with cervical cancer on April 7, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1989, to Mike Pitcher and Nicole Nalder Black. She married Jeremy Knudsen July 8, 2009.
They separated but remained good friends. She had two beautiful daughters Brinley and KaiZley. They were the light of her life. She loved her job at the gun shop, and was always busy making beautiful crafts.
She is survived by brothers Justin, Dillon, Dalton, Dawson, Derek, Devin, Mason, and a sister Paige (Auston) and many aunts, uncles, cousins, Grandma Kathy and Grandpa Terry (Nancy), Grandpa Sheldon (Janine), Grandma Frog. Preceded in death by Grandpa Mel, her Dad Chad Shaw, her Granny and other grandparents. She was taken care of until the end by her best friend Kelly.
A Celebration of life will be determined at a later date. Cremation services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
There has been a fund account set up for Amber's girls at America First Credit Union. By phone, mail or in person. The name is: BrinKz Charitable. Account number: 9115353 Routing Number: 324377516. Address P.O. BOX 9199 Ogden, Utah 84409.