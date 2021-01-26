Amelia Hilton Williamson Slaughter
Our beautiful mother Amelia Slaughter passed away in her sleep of natural causes, on January 22, 2021, at the age of 96.
Amelia was born on December 12, 1924 in Wellsville, UT. She was the second child in a family of 13 children. Her proud parents were Wilford Lindley Williamson and Mary Ann Hilton. Mom loved her big family with all her heart. She sewed beautiful clothing for herself, her sisters and later for her children. She enjoyed camping, fishing, baking bread, and tending to her roses. She loved decorating her home for every holiday and bringing the family together for Easter Egg Hunts and Christmas Eve parties. We will miss her life stories, thoughtfulness, quick wit, smile, and her laugh. Her love for us will always be in our hearts.
She met the love of her life, Samuel (Bill) Barnes Slaughter at a dance. They were married on May 10, 1948. They continued going to dances with friends and family.
Mom and dad were married for 45 years. Dad passed away in 1993. Mom often talked about their happy life together and missed him every day. In 2013 she moved to Legacy House of Ogden. She missed her independence and her home but appreciated the care she received and her new friends. Last year was hard for mom with the changes due to the pandemic and the loss of her youngest daughter Christine.
Amelia is survived by her adoring children, Sandra Cordon, Charlene Slaughter, Samuel (Dana) Slaughter, Pamela (Wayne) King, her sister Eva Preece, 16 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Slaughter, daughter Christine Hicks, step-daughter Joyce Ann Slaughter, daughter-in-law Debbie Slaughter and son's-in-law, Darrel Cordon and Stacie Hicks, siblings, Wilford, John, Clain, Ross, Doris, Arlene, Hannah, George, Della, Roy, and Don.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Masks and social distancing are required for the safety of our loved ones.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.