Amy J. Thomas
Amy J. Thomas, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. She was born on September 28, 1931, at the Dee Hospital in Ogden to Joseph Johnson and Lucille Ence Johnson and died on January 12, 2021, in her home. She was named immediately after birth for fear she was not going to make it. Little did they know, she lasted 89 plus years. That was mom, once she started something watch out and get out of the way.
She attended Layton Elementary, North Davis Junior High, Davis High School, Class of 1949, and then Weber State College. At Weber, she was President of Sports and lettered in volleyball, basketball, softball, tennis, and racquetball.
She met an airman from Tennessee on a blind date. His name was Billy Talley Thomas, they were later married and the adventure began. In 13 years they were transferred in the Air Force nine times. She went from Utah to Texas, Utah, Arkansas, California, Japan, Okinawa, Texas and then back to Utah. She had seven children amongst all the transfers. Their last move was to Layton because dad was being transferred to Vietnam and he wanted her near family, upon moving back to Layton they bought a house where mom lived for the next 56 years.
Mom never missed any games of her kids. She was awarded a letter sweater from Layton High School because of her attendance at all the games. She also loved the Utah Stars Women's Basketball team.
Mom had three vices, gambling, bowling and music. She never missed an opportunity to go to Wendover. If her kids wouldn't take her, she got on the Fun Bus. She was a legend at the Davis Lanes Bowling Alley. She started in 1983 and never left. She was there every week until her health would not let her. She had many friends there and cherished their friendship. Then music, mom had a library of music that could rival anyone's. Her favorite band was a local one called Mid Life Crisis, mainly because they would play her favorite song, Mony Mony, whenever she was in attendance. It also has to be mentioned that her favorite color was turquoise.
As mentioned mom had seven children, Dave and Chris Thomas, Mike Thomas, Carrie and Gilbert Luna (deceased), JoJo and Ben Rusu, Laurie and Sam Deelstra, Kristy and Dusty Wadsworth, and Sheryl and Dave Wakefield, 41 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four brothers, four sisters, two grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.