April 3, 1978 ~ May 3, 2020
Andrea Jo Eggli-Child, died in Brigham City on May 3, 2020. She was born in Layton, Utah to Robert John Eggli and Cathy Jo Kinkead on April 3, 1978.
Andrea worked for the I.R.S. for a period of time. Her best friend was her cat, Loki. Andrea is loved and missed, she will always be in her families hearts and thoughts.
Surviving Andrea is her mother, Cathy Jo Eggli; sisters: Christina (Mikk) Blickfeldt and Jennifer (Matt) Johnson; niece, McKinley Johnson; nephews: Ryder and Gage Blickfeldt and Miles Johnson; additional extended family; and her cat, Loki. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert John Eggli.
Interment will be at a later date in Washington Heights Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at: Serenicare.com