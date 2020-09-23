Andrea Lane
1940 - 2020
Andrea Sandretto Lane passed away on September 21, 2020, after a long battle with endometrial cancer. Andrea was born on July 27, 1940 in calumet, MI, to Louis and Emma Sandretto. She graduated from Calumet High School in 1958 and from Michigan State University in 1962. Her professional career began with the CPA firm of Touche Ross in Los Angeles, CA. there she met her future husband to be, Robert C. Lane. After their marriage in Los Angeles in 1964, Bob accepted a new position with a company in Ogden, UT. Andrea went to work for a local CPA firm Tanner, Garrett, Boyce & Parkinson in Ogden. Andrea and Bob divorced in 1980. Andrea ended her professional career as an Assistant Vice President and Trust Officer for First Security/Wells Fargo Bank.
Andrea is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Emma Sandretto. Andrea is survived by one brother Carmen L. Sandretto of Vienna, VA and one sister Pamela J. Shaughnessy and husband Ray of Bossier City, LA, along with two nephews Tim Shaughnessy and wife Amy of Shreveport, LA and their 4 sons, and Brent Shaughnessy of Lansing, MI, as well as numerous cousins.
Andrea loved living in Utah not only because of its natural beauty, but also because of the many wonderful people she met. She made many lasting friendships, which she treasured.
Andrea loved to read and was a member of a Great Books club for over 30 years. She also loved the arts, especially the opera, the symphony and the ballet.
Andrea asked that a special thank you be given to her hospice care nurse Amber and to the Wound Care Center staff at McKay Dee Hospital.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to:
Utah Symphony/Utah Opera either online at www.utahsymphony.org or mailed to Developmental Dept., 123 West South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.
Or Ballet West either online at www.balletwest.org or mailed to 500 W 2005 #200, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 or to a charity of your choice.
Because of the current coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public funeral service. Andrea's body will be interred in the family plot at Lake View Cemetery in Calumet, MI.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com