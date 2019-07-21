November 22, 1982 ~ June 17, 2019
Andrea Lynn Clyde, 36, passed away on June 17, 2019. She was living in California at the time of her passing, and lived in Idaho for a while before that.
She was born to the parents of Tom Clyde and Kathy Ile.
Drea was the name she went by. She was an old soul and very creative like a hippie chick and sometimes referred as "Trenchy" because we always needed to see what she would do next and demanded lots of attention. We were proud parents and everything she did was amazing. Drea and her brother (Nathan Clyde) were inseparable. They did everything together and were very close in life and now they are together in heaven.
She had two children, Iris and Drummer who she loved very much. She was married to Charles Perry, then divorced and spent the last years of her life with Will Bersegger.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Nathan Clyde.
She is survived by her children, Drummer and Iris, parents, Tom Clyde and Kathy Ile; stepmom Ruth Clyde; stepsisters: Shelly, Seana, Sandy, and Susie; grandparents, Dick and Shirley Clyde; Ruth and Donald Ray Ile; and LuDean Hall; Aunts and Uncles: Kandas Jane Hall, Lucky Hall Jr., Karen Lynn Christensen, Donna Ile Gould, and Chris Hansen. Her ex-husband Charles Perry and long term boyfriend Will Bissegger; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Ogden City Cemetery at 1875 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, UT at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, and a Celebration of Life and lunch at Liberty Park 751 E. 21st Street Ogden, UT. Please bring your favorite memory of Drea you are willing to share.
Flowers or donations can be sent to the Ogden Cemetery.