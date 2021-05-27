Andrew James Zumbo
July 18, 2002 - May 16, 2021
Andrew James Zumbo, 18, passed away May 16, 2021, at McKay Dee Hospital and was welcomed home by his Grandmother Shirley Vail. He was born July 18, 2002 in Salt Lake City, Utah the son of Daniel James and Becky Vail Zumbo.
He enjoyed so much in the outdoors including hiking, swimming, hunting, fishing, and rock climbing with his friends. He was active in Boy Scouts in St. Mary's Troop 191 and enjoyed being a Camp Counselor during the summers. In addition to a love for the Violin and Guitar, Andrew developed a great interest in Theater Arts. He spent much of his extra time in his high school years participating and running the technical stage designs on all the major productions.
Andrew attended Kanesville Elementary, Rocky Mountain Jr High, and graduated from Weber High School. He was working on college classes to prepare for a career as a Paramedic while also working as an Emergency Medical Technician.
Anyone who knew Andrew will attest that he was a true friend worth having and that anyone who came into his presence felt touched.
Andrew is preceded in death by his Grandmother Shirley Vail and cousin Megan Ballou. He is survived by his parents Dan and Becky Zumbo, his brother Dominic Zumbo, Grandparents Larry and Lois Gotfredson, Grandparents Jim and Madonna Zumbo, Grandfather Delmar Vail, and many cousins and dear friends.
A viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden on Friday, May 28th from 12 to 2 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 4050 South 3900 West, West Haven, Utah. A Celebration of Life will be held after the Mass outside in the church pavilion. Interment will be on Saturday, May 29th at Noon in Almo, Idaho at the Sunny Cedar Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Megan Joy Foundation or your favorite charity.