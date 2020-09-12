Andrew Marion Simpson
November 2, 1948 ~ September 10, 2020
"Together Again"
Andrew Marion Simpson 71, passed away Thursday morning September 10, 2020. He was born November 2, 1948 to Henry Wade and Martha (Idella) Simpson in Ogden, UT. Andrew graduated Ogden High School and attended Weber State College. He married Joan Memmott in the Salt Lake Temple on September 17, 1976. He was the beloved Father to five children: Scott (Jodie) Robert, Richard, Kevin (Tami), and Sharon. He served an honorable LDS mission in Austria. He was an honorable Navy Veteran during the Vietnam War. He served as the Ward Finance Clerk for nearly 30 years.
Some of our fondest memories with our Dad were going on family vacations every year. Trips to Disneyland, and Yellowstone were our favorites.
He is survived by his five children, six grandchildren, and brother, Henry Wade Simpson Jr.
He is proceeded in death by, his loving wife, his parents, his brother William Simpson, and his grandson Brandon.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington Terrace 3rd Ward Chapel (4855 S. 300 W. Ogden, UT) Friends may visit with the family at Leavitts Mortuary 836 36th St, Ogden on Wednesday September 16, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (masks required), and prior to the services at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Internment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.leavittsmortuary.com