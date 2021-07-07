Angel Hope Polina
January 11, 1986 ~ June 28, 2021
Angel Hope Polina, 35, passed away on June 28, 2021. She was born January 11, 1986, to Cruz Marie Chaves and Robert Villalon Lozano in Ogden, Utah.
She married Gerardo Polina Laguna in Ogden, Utah on February 14, 2011.
Angel was a very loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She enjoyed cooking, shopping, working, spending time with family and loved ones. She also loved playing with her nieces and nephews, cleaning, singing, dancing, most of all she loved her parents deeply, and loved being a wife and making Gerardo's life the very best. She loved going to church and watching the 49ers.
Angel will be missed deeply and will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Rest in peace my deeply loved and cared for wife! The lord now has you in his kingdom, pain free!
Angel Hope Polina is survived by her husband; Gerardo Polina Laguna, children: Luis Zarate, Alex Escobedo, Bryan Gerardo Polina, Siblings; Diane, Tomas, Christina (Quayde), Ricardo (Cassandra), Roberta (Justin), Ramiro, mother-in-law Juanita Laguna, extended family: Ivmol Polina, Eva Polina, Marivel Polina, Enrique Polina, Jose Angel Polina, Migel Angel Avila, Juan Zepulveda, Juanita Polina, Roselia Polina, Juan Polina, Patrisia Polina.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cruz Lozano and Roberto Lozano, and grandmother Ofelia Chavez.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Graveside services will be Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd. Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com