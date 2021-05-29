Angela (Angie) D vanDrimmelen
July 5, 1970 - May 23, 2021
Our beautiful angel has left this earth and is once again with the love of her life Donovan. Angie was born in Milwaukie Oregon and passed away in Tremonton surrounded by her loving family. She left quietly and peacefully after a valiant fight with lung cancer. She is the daughter of Karen and Thomas vanDrimmelen.
She attended school in Ogden City and graduated from Ben Lomond High. She worked for the State of Utah - JJS as a Juvenile Counselor for over twenty years. She loved 'her kids', her greenhouse and sharing her talents with growing flowers with those at JJS.
Angie was such a joy to be around and had the biggest heart - always worrying about others and putting everyone else first - even to the end. She was the kind of friend you keep forever, and many have. She was independent (sometimes to a fault), brave, uncomplaining, and never wanted anyone to worry about her. She loved playing fantasy football and was really good at it. She even won third place in the championship.
She is survived by her father Thomas, brothers Mike and Bryan (Katie), Jo - numerous friends as well as extended family.
She was preceded in death by Donovan, her mother Karen, her grandparents - Thomas and Adell vanDrimmelen and Sid and Dorothy Sickler.
We would like to send a special thank you to Amber and Sean Christen for their devotion and love in caring for Angie in their home. Keri and Rachael thank you for staying in contact with her, your visits and texts truly made her smile. She loved all of you so much.
A special thank you to Cathryn Brimhall with Brigham City CNS/Hospice for her tender compassionate care of Angie allowing her to pass from this life with dignity and grace.
There will be a private service (immediate family only) at the gravesite on Thursday - June 3rd at 10:00 a.m.
A Celebration of Angie' s life will be held for family and friends on June 19th at Mount Ogden Park from 4:00-6:00p.m.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com