Angela (Angie) McCalmant
1977 ~ 2020
An Angel returned to Heaven on December 11, 2020, at the age of 43. Angela (Angie) Shareen McCalmant embraced in her beloved husband's arms, kissed him, and passed away in her childhood home of Clearfield Utah. Angela was born on Feb 28, 1977 in Rapid City, SD, to parents Emmet and Patty Hof.
Those who knew Angie remember her as the girl with blue eyes, flirtatious cheeky smile, sense of humor, positive personality and strong will. Angie could make a friend out of anyone she met because of her natural empathetic nature, selflessness and the ability to remain genuine.
Angie was always looking for the next DIY challenge and had the talent to make something useless, old, and rusty into something beautiful, new and of worth. Everyone always looked forward to see what project she was tackling and her new vision on the project. She also enjoyed crafting and shopping to find "a great deal" (which she always did!).
Her greatest treasures in life were her children and grandchildren; watching them laugh, smile and grow. She married Jason McCalment in June 25, 2011 in Roy Utah.
She is survived by her husband Jason McCalmant, her father Emmet A Hof, Sisters Patty Jo Hunt, A'Lisa Moore, Corinne (Ryan) Hoppe, Toniette (Rick) Heidron and brother Warren (Lynn) Back, daughter Rikishareen Lloyd, son Zachary D Manulas (Shy), granddaughters Jaycee H Manulas and EmberLynn S Porter, and grandsons Emrys I Porter and Myles T. E. Manulas. She is proceeded in death by her grandparents Fred W and Viola V Hof, Ervin and Eva Miller, her mother Patty J Hof and grandson Ethan J Antes.
Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life is delayed until spring of 2021.
Cremation care entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.