Angela M. Flores White
Angela M. Flores White passed away on Thursday, November 12 at the age of 62, due to complications of Covid-19 while recovering from a hard, but successful, battle with cancer starting late 2019. A resident of Pleasant View, UT, Angela was recovering at her winter home in Mesquite, Nevada at the time of her passing.
Angela was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on July 28, 1958. She was the third child of Jesse and Evangeline Hartt Flores. Her family moved to a farm on Wilson Lane in Ogden, Utah when she was very young and grew up attending a mixture of both Ogden City and Weber County schools. She graduated class of '76 at Ben Lomond High School. She married her first husband, Charles Taylor, on March 27, 1976. They had one son together, Juston Taylor, and later divorced. She married her second husband, Roger White, on February 5, 1982, and together they had one son, Courtney White.
When her children were older Angela returned to school and in 1995 graduated with a Bachelor's of Science from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. She went on to earn a master's degree in 1999. After school she began a new career as a school counselor, a time she listed as one of the most rewarding in her life. She treasured the collection of thank-you cards and letters received from those she had helped.
Some of her favorite hobbies included painting, sewing, quilting, hand embroidering, (and of course, shopping!) She had many talents besides these, but chose to put the majority of her time into her family, with whom she did many things. Most years included a few weeks traveling with the family, such as road-tripping in the RV to the Oregon coast, hard work up at the cabin, or spending the holidays on the Kona side of Hawai'i. Her many adventures took her to many interesting places throughout the U.S.A. and Canada, and in the last few years she was able to see much of Europe.
She was proceeded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Roger White, both sons Juston and Courtney (Kate), and five grandchildren. Due to the ongoing threat presented by the Corona Virus Pandemic no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made in Angela's name to The American Cancer Society.