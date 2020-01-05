December 18, 1988 ~ December 23, 2019
Angel lost her battle with cancer on December 23, 2019. She made the best out of her last days spending time and making memories with family and friends.
Angel leaves behind three of the most beautiful children who she loved more than anything, Saydee Marie Atmore, Andrea Fae Atmore and Kaylor Havoc Atmore.
She was preceded in death by her Grandpa Miera, her pappy, granny, daddy Kenneth R. Frew, Aunt Shelly Anderson and cousin, Michael Andrews.
Angel is survived by her mom Christa Frew, brothers Preston Frew and Chase Dennison, sisters Shyeanne Frew (D'saun & Emma), Mariah Elliot, Mikayle Vaughan and Tanner King, Grama and Grampa Wayne and Dottie Doak, Grama and Grampa Ken and Bonnie Frew, Aunt and Uncle Jamie and Tucker Doak and numerous cousins. Angel is also survived by her biological father, Felix Miera and his family.
Here is a poem she wrote last summer:
It's Not Goodbye,
I may be gone, but please don't cry,
death is not the last goodbye,
death releases me from my pain,
there will be a day that we meet again,
don't be blue and don't be sad,
think about all the fun that we had,
you won't see me, but I'll see you,
I'll be right here to pull you through,
speak to me and I will hear,
never far I'll always be near,
be brave my family do not cry,
I will see you again, it's not goodbye.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at Golden West Credit Union, under "Memorial for Angeleque Marie Atmore".
Memories and Condolences may be sent to the family at: