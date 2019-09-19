Angelina Lee Church, age 81, passed away on September 16, 2019, peacefully at her home in Roy. Angie was born on March 8, 1938, to Forest L. Knox and Ruth Ann Dwynell in San Bernardino California.
She married Ronald J Smith, together they had four sons. She married Fred H Palmer (Deceased) together they had one son. She also married Darrell Smith (Deceased) where she helped raise one step-daughter, and she married John D Church Jr (Deceased).
She worked at Hill Air Force Base, Lock It Up Storage and Sierra RV. She enjoyed camping, cooking and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her five sons Mark K. Smith, Jeffrey K. Smith (partner Lisa Vaughn), Frankie K. Smith (fiancee, Thauna Kazakevicius), Cory K. Smith, Shawn R. Palmer, step-daughter Stacy Smith and her cousin Bonnie (Evans) Pederson, that was like a sister. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N Fairfield Rd. Friends may visit family Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Uintah Cemetery.
