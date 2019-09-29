Angie Erma Buccheri

February 11, 1930 ~ September 25, 2019
Angie Buccheri passed away peacefully on the evening of Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Philip Buccheri; her brother, Rudy (Betty) Girardelli; her daughters, Debra Buccheri and Catherine Buccheri; her grandsons, Matthew Lagoe and Daniel Lagoe.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 East 5550 South, South Ogden. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Shriner's Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.
