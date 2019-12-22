Anita Anaya

June 25, 1946 ~ December 10, 2019
We lost our beloved mother, grandmother, and sister Anita Louise Anaya on December 10, 2019 at the age of 73. Anita passed away at 3 a.m. at Heritage Park Hospice.
Anita was born on June 25th, 1946. Anita was raised by her mother Evelyn Kendell, and her stepfather Keith Kendell.
She married Jose Louis Anaya in the LDS temple. Anita was a member of the Oak Hills Ward located in Layton Utah.
Anita loved to crochet, quilt, needle point and knit. She created some very beautiful blankets for her children and grandchildren.
She loved playing board games and taking trips to Wendover. She is survived by her Children; Eric Anaya, Ogden, UT; Joe Anaya, San Francisco, CA; Adreana Anaya, Brigham City, UT; Her Siblings, Her five Grandchildren and one Great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by; Her husband Jose, her son Kenny, mother Evelyn and step father Keith.
Visitation services will be held on December 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Lindquist Mortuary 1867 North Fairfield Rd Layton, Utah 84041