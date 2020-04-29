LAYTON - Anita Archuleta, 89, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Chancellor Gardens Senior Living, in Clearfield, Utah.
She was born on June 17, 1930, in Del Norte, Colorado, the daughter of Jasper and Lena Chavez.
Anita married Paul Archuleta on October 27, 1952, in Del Norte, Colorado. He later passed away on April 17, 2013.
Anita retired from Hill AFB.
Anita was a member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Surviving are her daughters, Anna Archuleta, Lisa (Michael) Bruner; granddaughter, Amanda Griggs; great-granddaughter Marisa Griggs; brother Robert (Lolly) Chavez and sisters, Emilia Chavez and Gloria (Armando) Medina.
Preceded in death by her husband, Paul Archuleta; daughter Yolanda Thomas, Uncle Rudy Chavez, Aunt Mary Montoya and her parents, Jaspar and Lena Chavez.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. A vigil with Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Funeral Mass is for immediate family.
Condolences may be shared at: