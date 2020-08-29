Anita Barbara Petronius Hajos
December 16,1944 - August 25, 2020
Anita Hajos, 75, of Brawley, CA. passed away on August 25th at the home of her sister in Ogden, UT, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Anita was born in St. Petersburg, FL, the daughter of Bernice Petronius and John Rohrey. She grew up in Tucson, AZ, and San Diego, CA, where she graduated from La Jolla High School (1961) and San Diego State University with a degree in Speech Pathology. She received her master's degree in Speech Pathology from Stanford University (1967).
In 1967, she married the love of her life Gyula (Gy) Hajos and settled in Brawley, CA, which became her permanent home. Gy and Anita owned several businesses including a frog farm, the Gateway Café, (both in Westmoreland, CA) Gy's Card Room, and Gy's Heating and Cooling.
At the tender age of 22, with her master's degree in hand, Anita became the supervisor of the Speech and Language Department of the Imperial County Office of Education, a position she held for 40 years. She also had a private practice in which she helped many clients throughout the Imperial Valley. Anita loved her work and developed many enduring relationships with clients and their families.
Anita was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic church, Delta Kappa Gamma and PEO Chapter B5 (Brawley CA.) and Chapter M (Ogden, UT.) Always social, helpful, and kind, she developed strong, life-long friendships. Anita loved theater, dining out, and travel (all seven continents!), shopping, jewelry, and most of all, her friends and family.
Anita was preceded in death by her mother, father and husband. She is survived by her four sisters, Pamela Schafer Chapman (John), Lynne Coleman (Bill), Kathy Clancey (John), and Susan Rohrey (Dr. Mike Small), and four cousins; Bill Gaupsas, Jim Gaupsas (Jackie), Rich Gaupsas, Alec Gaupsas, and many close friends.