Ann Cloward
1943 - 2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother & sister, Ann Lynette Selman Cloward was reunited with her eternal companion on September 14, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. She was born to Abner Oliver and Inez McEwan Selman on January 21, 1943 in Provo, Utah. She married Ken Cloward on August 22, 1964 in Reno, Nevada. They were sealed in the Ogden Temple in 1979. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Ann lived in Idaho, California, Ohio, and Utah, she graduated from Jackson Union High School in Jackson, California in 1961. She received many awards and commendations while working for the Defense Logistics Agency. Ann enjoyed liquid embroidery, word search and jigsaw puzzles. She loved baking cookies at Christmas time with her grandkids, loved wrestling on TV, was a season ticket holder for the Ogden Raptors, and WSU basketball for many years.
Ann is survived by her children, Kenna Brown (Mark), son Kurt Cloward (Sumer), 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters Dixie Miller, Shana Kilday (Bob), and brother Ralph Selman. She was proceeded in death by her husband, granddaughter Jenny Moeglein, sisters Shirlene Cupps and Dolores Grace.
Special thanks to Doris Greenwell and the "Golden Girls" from West Weber.
A gathering of friends and family will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Graveside services at 1:00 p.m. at Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 E 2850 N, North Ogden, UT.
Services will be live streamed at www.myers-mortuary.com. Where condolences may also be sent to the family.