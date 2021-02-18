Ann Louise Carter
WEST POINT - Ann Louise Carter, 82 passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 7:27 a.m. holding hands with her son Sterling.
Ann was born in Freeport Illinois, daughter of Milo and Ollie Mae Olsen (nee Nelson). She grew up in Love's Park, Illinois and later moved to California.
She married Andrew Dennis Carter on August 7, 1961. They lived in Granada Hills, California where they raised three children. They participated in a bowling league together and toured the United States with their family. Ann was an avid reader, and an extreme fan of Elvis Presley, for which she was known. She enjoyed hosting game nights for her friends where they taught each other various card games like Pai Gow and Three Card Poker. She loved spending quality time with her grandchildren, where she filmed and directed their skits and musicals.
Ann is survived by her children; son, Farrell Eugene Bear, of Glendale, California,Daughter, Melodie Ann Barajas (nee Bear) of Granada Hills, California, and by her son,Sterling Bran Carter of West Point, Utah; grandchildren: Pedro Barajas III, Boise, Idaho; Andres Antonio Barajas, Granada Hills, California, and Sarina Louise Barajas, Granada Hills, California.
She is also survived by her sisters: Edna Lindley, Florida; Kathie Finn, Wisconsin; and brother, Matt Finn, Illinois.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 55 years, Andrew Dennis Carter, and brothers Jim Finn (Karen), Mick Finn, Ronnie Finn, and sister Betty Shoppell (Kenny).
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 19, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Myers Roy Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West Roy, Utah. A viewing for family and friends will be held prior to the services between 12:00 - 1:00 PM.
Interment in the West Point Cemetery.
