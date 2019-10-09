Ann Moore Sargent Groves

May 4, 1931 ~ October 6, 2019
Ann Groves passed away on October 6, 2019. She was born May 4, 1931, in Salina, Utah to Floyd and Grace Hillman Moore. She married Wayne O. Sargent; he preceded her in death. She married Dale Groves who also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children; Wayne Bud (Deb) Sargent, Mickey (Jerry) Smith and Keith Sargent; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two brothers; TJ (Lois) Moore and Gene Moore.
She was preceded in death by her husband's; brother Keith Moore and sisters June and Beverly.
The family would like to thank Lotus Park and Maddie, Brett Tassone, Debbie, Dr. Holland and Brio Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Friends may call prior from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
