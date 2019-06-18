March 21, 1950 ~ June 15, 2019
Our loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Ann Parry Gross, returned to her Heavenly Father on June 15, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on March 21, 1950, in Ogden, Utah to Grant and Mae Parry. She loved playing with her siblings and neighborhood friends. Ann was an exceptional athlete. She loved participating and watching sports from a very young age.
Ann attended Clearfield High School and graduated in 1968. It was in high school that she met her sweetheart and future husband, Steve Gross which began their 52-year relationship.
After high school, she attended Weber State University while Steve served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Upon his return, they were married in the Ogden Utah Temple on May 26, 1972.
Ann's greatest joy in life was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was our shelter from the storms of life, our biggest cheerleader and supporter, and the person who always knew the perfect thing to say in any situation. She was a gift to every life she touched. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her love for the savior was reflected in her selfless service to all who came within her circle. To know her was to become a member of her tribe.
Ann enjoyed cooking, making crafts, native beadwork and creating. Whatever she touched, she made beautiful. Above all other joys in life, she most enjoyed cheering on her children in their talents and helping care for her grandchildren. She fought so hard to stay here longer for them. She lived every day of her life with grace and without complaint. We will miss her angelic presence in our lives.
A special thanks to Dr. Stinnett, Lisa, Debbie, Nancy, and the rest of the staff for their kindness and care. She is survived by husband Steve Gross, her children Ryan Gross, Amy (Brad) Romney, Michael (Heather) Gross, sister Jean Snow, brothers Bruce Parry and Brian Parry. Ann was also the beloved grandmother of eight grandchildren: Morgan, Easton, Park, Livvy, Ali, Kate, Esri, and Emerald. She had a very special relationship with each one.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Clearfield Stake Center, 935 State Street, Clearfield, Utah. Friends may visit with family Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery.
