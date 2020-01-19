Ann Penman Gustafson

February 9, 1944 ~ January 14, 2020
I left this mortal existence on Jan. 14, 2020 in Tremonton, Utah due to kidney failure. I was born Feb. 9, 1944, in Ogden, Utah to Melvin J. and Phyllis Meldrum Penman; the kindest of parents.
I was raised on a dairy farm with five sisters and one brother in West Weber. I attended Weber County schools graduating in 1962 from Weber High School where in addition to an education, I enjoyed cheerleading and Warriorettes. I was blessed with an outstanding class and great friends.
After high school I was employed by the Telephone Co. and served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Canada, Alberta and Saskatchewan mission.
I worked for the Church Missionary Department and The Office of the First Presidency where I served President N. Eldon Tanner. Later in life, I returned to the Family History Department for 17 years and worked with the most wonderful people in the most stellar circumstances. I have been blessed to serve in many capacities throughout my life and in many auxiliaries in the church.
I met W. Reid Gustafson. We were married on Sept. 19, 1968 in the Salt Lake Temple and had 51 years of dedicated marriage. We were privileged to be the parents of six beautiful children and their spouses: Annissa (Jeff) Porter, Annalee (Steve) Dimond, Jennie (Ryan) Dopp, Jon (Camille) Gustafson, Julie (Nate) Van Zweden, and Matt (Kimberlee) Gustafson. We've been blessed with 23 exceptional grandchildren, 21 living and one great grandchild on the way. They're a most precious blessing.
In addition to my family, my life's work focused on genealogy, family history and keeping a record for the generations who are yet to come. I have also been known to enjoy chocolate, politics, a good movie, family get-togethers, weekends with my girls, spending time by the Cub River, and seeing the fall colors in the canyons.
I was preceded in death by my parents, sister, Norma Jean Penman, brother, Ronald Melvin Penman, brother-in-law Paul Chesterman, granddaughter, Alene Hope Gustafson and grandson, Carson Dale Dimond.
I am survived by my husband, children, sisters: Ella J Parker, Shirley (Lynn) Atkinson, Kathleen Penman, Margie Chesterman, and sister-in-law, Anita Penman Harrington, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at noon at the Thatcher-Penrose chapel, 11475 W. 10400 N. Thatcher, 84337 on Monday, January 20, 2020.
A viewing will be held prior from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place in the West Weber Cemetery next to my parents, brother, and brother-in-law.
