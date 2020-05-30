1920 ~ 2020
Anna Leona Chadwell, 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born October 23, 1920, to Minnie and Elisa Marson Owens, in Habersham, Tennessee, the second of eight children.
She attended Stinking Creek Grade School and graduated from Wynn High School in Campbell County, Tennessee in 1938. Mom loved growing up with her brothers and sisters. She always expressed that her childhood was a happy time.
Anna married Duff Chadwell the day before he shipped off to World War II. They were married for 32 years and raised two daughters. Dad died in 1978 in Layton, Utah and Mom never remarried.
At age 42 she finally realized her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She worked at the Hill Field Hospital until her retirement in 1982. After Dad died Mom spent the next 42 years traveling the world. Her travels took her to nearly every part of the world. She loved cruises and white water river trips.
Mom generously supported many charities and volunteered at the George Whalen Veterans' Home. Anna was one of the original "Rosie the Riveters," and always had a great respect for veterans and the military.
Mom and Dad moved to Layton, Utah in 1962, she was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star and a member of the Clearfield Community Church until her move to North Ogden where she attended the First United Methodist Church in Marriott-Slaterville.
Mom enjoyed remarkable health throughout her life. At the age of 80, she started spending winters in Ajo, Arizona. She made many great friends and danced every Friday night at the Why Community Center.
Of all the things in her long life, the most constant was the way she loved her family. Anna had a very close and personal relationship with her grandsons. She loved them completely and supported and provided in every endeavor they undertook.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Fritschle and her husband John, and Penny Weathers and her husband Jim, her grandsons, John JR, Brian, Daniel and Chad and six great- grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No, Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: