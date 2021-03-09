Anna Mae Parsons
June 4, 1925 - March 2, 2021
Anna Mae Parsons of Ogden, Utah died March 2, 2021 at her home peacefully of natural causes.
She was born June 4, 1925, in Illinois, the daughter of Dewey and Vera Ireland. She was the middle of three girls. On December 11, 1948 she married Grover "Lou" Parsons, who survives her. They were happily married for over 72 years.
She graduated from Pomona High School in 1943. Lou and Ann had two sons, David and Christopher.
Ann was a great believer in healthy living. She was always concerned with her family and friends' well-being. She was the "family doctor", a walking apothecary. She could whip-up a mustard pack for congestion or a lotion for your rash from her herbal garden faster than a short order cook! Ann always had an organic vegetable garden and beautiful yard. Her nurturing care not only helped to heal the sick it also made her garden grow.
Ann loved to cook and used only the healthiest ingredients. Some of her most requested dishes were: Tamale Pie, Fish and Crab Stew and Mississippi Mud Pie.
She was a devoted member of Jehovah's Witnesses. She spent thousands of hours over the years in her ministry sharing the "Good News of the Kingdom" Matthew 24:14, and studying the bible with many people throughout her life.
Her husband, son, grandchildren and friends will all miss her very much, but we know we will see you again. Job 14:14-15
She is survived by her son David (Wanda) Parsons, Christopher's wife Susie, Grandchildren, Kyle, Ian and Sage Parsons, Kelli Pineda, Gina Seghini, Bree Montgomery and Lacey Cortisse, 9 great grandchildren & 1 on the way, and 1 great, great, grandchild. Proceeded in death by her son, Christopher Parsons, her sisters Martha Cochran and Mary Marstin.
A memorial service will be held via Zoom Saturday, March 13th, 2021 at 6:00 PM MST. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Yucca Valley CA.