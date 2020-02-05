Anna Marie (Pacheco) Guzman

August 25, 1953 ~ January 30, 2020
On Thursday, January 30, 2020, our beloved Anna returned home to her Heavenly Father after a valiant and courageous 18-month battle with cancer. She passed away at home surrounded by her loving family and friends at the age of 66.
Anna was a beautiful, fun, and classy lady that was loved by all. She was born on August 25, 1953, in Ogden, Utah, to Joseph N. Pacheco and Carmen Archeluta Pacheco Montoya. Her kindhearted personality touched many people throughout her lifetime.
Anna was married to James "Jamie" Guzman. Together, they spent many wonderful years until his passing in October 2008. She then met Carlos Puente and they enjoyed her remaining years together.
Anna was a natural caregiver, which led her to a career in the medical field. She began as a medical assistant at the Midtown Community Clinic. To further her career, she returned to school to obtain her LPN. She completed her education earning her Bachelor's Degree as a Registered Nurse from Weber State University. She worked for the University of Utah doing maternal-fetal medicine research. She retired from Weber County Health Department due to medical reasons.
While she loved being a nurse, her favorite job was being a grandmother. Anna had one granddaughter, Sienna, who was the light of her life. They were partners in crime and enjoyed shopping, going to the park, eating out and just spending time together. Anna was an amazing mom and role model. She was a devoted, sincere and genuine human. The amount of family and friends that have supported her throughout this difficult time is a true reflection and testament of the incredible life she led.
Anna is survived by her partner, Carlos "Honey" Puente; her son, Oliver (Xochitl "Sasha" Montoya) Del Rio; her daughter, Vanessa Guzman (Omar) Sanchez; her adored granddaughter, Sienna "Boo Bear" Sanchez; her sister, Nancy Wright; her brother, Albert (Kelly) Montoya; her loyal dog, Odie; and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jamie" Guzman; her mother, Carmen Montoya; her father, Joseph Pacheco; and her brother, Eddie Lee Montoya.
We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Carlos for his unwavering love, support, and devotion to Anna. We offer our sincere appreciation and thanks to Anna Jane, Judy, Marcy, and Jody for their loyal friendship and support. We would also like to thank Dr. Grace O'Brien, the medical staff and the doctors at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, and the nurses and aides from Inspiration Home Health and Hospice. Lastly, thank you to all her family and friends that helped with her daily care and getting her to various doctor appointments.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Calvary Christian Church, 4737 South 1900 West, Roy. There will be a brief condolence session on Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Graveside services will be held on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Following the burial, a Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. at the church.
We were so blessed to have you as our mom. We love you to the moon and back times infinity.
Condolences may be shared at: