February 17, 1928 ~ October 27, 2019
Farr West - Annabel Martin Baker, 91, passed away October 27, 2019. She was born February 17, 1928, in Ogden, Utah to Wilford George Martin and Edith Elizabeth White. She graduated from Ogden High School. She married Earl Elmer Baker on March 18, 1946, in Ogden; sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on March 9, 1949.
Annabel was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served as a Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher, Primary President, Relief Society teacher, visiting teacher and taught Genealogy. She also served a mission in the Canada Halifax Mission.
She enjoyed genealogy, knitting and crocheting.
Annabel is survived by her children, Cathlene Sarah (Brad) Smith, William E. (Ruth) Baker, Gwenn Elizabeth (Les) Miller and Glenn Elmer Baker; son-in-law, Lee Black; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Earl; her daughter Mary Ann Black; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her parents and all her siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. where a viewing will be held on Thursday, October 31st from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
The family would like to give special thanks to Annette and Ina with Canyon Hospice, Ruth Staker, Barbara Smith and all her friends at Westwood Village.
