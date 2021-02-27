Annabell Alvariz
1937 ~ 2021
Annabell Alvariz, age 83 of West Ogden, passed away in her home January 31st 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Annabell was born November 7, 1937 in Helper, UT. She worked at Hill Field, Freeport Center and was a licensed barber. She loved making jewelry, doing leatherwork, and photography. When she was younger Annabell loved fishing and camping. She took her kids to almost every national park in Utah, creating many fond memories.
Annabell is predeceased by her dearest friend May Rimer and her son James Ellis. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Houston, Darlene Funderburk, Helen Orosco, Jolynne Garvin, and Fur baby Fifi, three grandsons, Brody, Billy and Joe, and four granddaughters, Brittni, Amber Codi and Mariah. She was also blessed with seven, beautiful great granddaughters. Annabell was extremely close to her family, including her nieces Irene, Mary, Mickie, Cindy, Frances, Anna, Vickie and her nephew, Frank. She secretly told each of them that they were her favorite, and they were. Anne lived on the same street for 50 yrs. Her neighbors became family. Bonnie and her son James were always there for her. Curt and Linda looked out for her, and Annabell loved their kids. Anne was a Christian and she put her life in the Lord's hands. She attended Calvary Baptist Church, Pastor Martin and his lovely wife Louise, were very special to her. She had a message for everyone. Teach the children about the Lord. Take them to church. Show them God's grace. Be good to each other. And every now and then, play a little Freddie Fender.