Anne Bayliff
It is with love and sorrow that we announce the passing of Anne Bayliff, age 64, on May 18, 2021, following many health challenges.
Anne was born on January 7, 1957, to Fay Durney and Thiel Nathaniel Johnson in Ogden Utah. She grew up in Washington Terrace in Ogden Utah and graduated from Bonneville High School. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kevin and Kim. Of her living siblings remaining are: Dave Johnson, Jane Taylor, and Liz Ravenwood. Anne was married three times and has three children and 10 grandchildren. Her first to Richard Watkins, with Daughter Heather Anne Markham; second to Doyle Hopkins, with children Jonathan Ray Hopkins and Sarah Elizabeth Hall. She later Married Elmoin Bayliff who passed away April 20, 2015.
Anne loved her precious cat Simone and loved to take her on walks in her stroller. She was a meticulous seamstress and loved to crochet. She loved art, cooking, gardening in her patio space, and organizing. She kept a nearly daily journal for most of her adult life. She loved service and was well known for her favorite applesauce cookies, smiles, and even with health challenges; she tried to make those around her feel a little brighter. Her health suffered most of her life, yet she had amazing faith in God, the scriptures, and the power of prayer and was not afraid to trust her intuition. Her testimony strengthened others.
There will be a viewing Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1 pm at Aarons Mortuary, 496 24th Street in Ogden followed by a graveside service in her chosen last residence at Beaver Dam Cemetery near her parents and siblings' graves.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.aaronsmortuary.com.