Anne D. Randall Harris
Our beautiful wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend slipped the bonds of mortality on Monday, May 31, 2021 from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Anne D. Randall Harris was born to Gregory T. and Drue Allen Randall on April 17, 1987. Anne married her high-school sweetheart and love of her life, Zachary S. Harris, in the Bountiful Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in December 2008. Together they have two beautiful children: David G. Harris and Cambria Anne Harris. Their home is in South Carolina.
Anne spent her earliest years in Eastern Washington and Southern California before moving to Hooper, Utah. She and Zac met in the 5th grade, but it was in high school that he was smitten by her and they have been together ever since. Anne graduated from Fremont High School in 2005. She was very competitive. She loved playing softball and volleyball. At only 5'2" she embodied the description, "though she be but little, she is fierce." Anne also served on the Seminary Council in high school. Anne was a CNA and EMT. She worked at McKay Dee and Salt Lake Regional hospitals.
Anne loved being an aunt and loved that marriage gave her sisters. Family meant everything to her. Anne loved spending time outdoors and discovered a love of gardening and refinishing furniture. She was learning to play the violin and was looking forward to going back to school.
Anne is survived by her adoring husband, Zac, and children David and Cambria, Spartanburg, SC; her mother, Drue Allen Douglas (Craig), Hooper, UT; and her brothers, Phil (Marilyn) Randall, Hooper, UT; Kevin Randall, SLC, UT; Alex (Olivia) Randall, Clinton, UT; and 10 nieces and nephews who she loved deeply. She is also survived by her bonus family: David & Leslie Harris, Hooper, UT; Joshua (Julia) Harris, Hartsville, SC; Caleb (Katie) Harris, Pocatello, ID; Shelliece (John) Steagall, Greeneville, TN; and 8 nieces and nephews who love and miss her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Greg, and all eight of her grandparents.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Hooper Stake Center located at 5375 South 5900 West in Hooper. Friends may visit with her family on Sunday, June 13 from 6-8 pm at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West in Roy and Monday from 10:00 am to 10:40 am at the Hooper Stake Center prior to services.
Interment will be at the Hooper Cemetery.
Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com