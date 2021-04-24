Anne Marie Hagopian
1961-2021
Anne Marie Hagopian died at her home in Ogden on April 18, 2021 after a long struggle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her family and friends and, as she wanted, in the arms of her loving husband Kevin Koons.
She will be widely missed.
"She had an uncanny connection with people," Kevin said. "She didn't just make friends but developed relationships all across the nation."
Shanna Kunz, a friend in the community, said Anne's "adventuring spirit was infectious, whether it was the desert, the city, camping, biking or hiking. She loved life and people deeply and she will be forever in our hearts and memories."
Anne was born Nov. 30, 1961, to Anthony and Edna Hagopian in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. She received degree in psychology from SUC Oswego, N.Y. and a master's degree in Human Resource Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy N.Y.
She had a successful career in human resources, but Kevin said Anne moved to Utah because of the desert.
"She came out here and loved it so much that she hit up a headhunter and found the job at Kimberly Clark," said Kevin. She worked at several Weber County companies including Wayfair and Parker Hannifin and, most recently, as an advisor at Weber State University.
Kevin said Anne's secret passion was interior decorating. She had just started her own business when her cancer became too much.
She was very close to her siblings and extended family. "The Camp," one of her most favorite places, was a family vacation home at Suncook Lake in Center Barnstead, N.H. She spent time there with her family every summer for 59 years.
She met Kevin Koons in 2010 and they were married in 2014. Kevin's daughter, Quincy, was the daughter Anne never had herself.
"She taught me how to deal with anything life could throw at me," Quincy said. "She gave me a space to be my most authentic self."
Kunz said "Anne was a friend to everyone who sat down with her and had a conversation. She was as authentic and honest as the day was long and gathered friends from across the country.
"She was wicked smart, successful, a loyal and loving spirit and as 'cool' as one can get! Her taste in music, books, interior design and landscape design was impeccable as she immersed herself and all of her love into everything she touched. Whatever Anne did, she did with passion.
"And oh, did she love! She loved intensely, her family, her friends and her beloved Kevin and Quincy. Anne wanted a daughter so much and at about the time she thought that might not happen - Kevin and Quincy! The loves of her life!"
Anne was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Kevin, her daughter Quincy Koons, her brothers Mark, Paul and John Hagopian, and tons of cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking people to make donations to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, www.ocrahope.org, to support patients with ovarian cancer.
Final arrangements are by Aarons Mortuary. A celebration of Anne's life will be held May 1 at the Eccles Community Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden, from 4 to 6 p.m. Because of the danger of Covid, please wear a mask. A second celebration will be held by family and friends at the family home in New Hampshire at a later date.