Annette Shoup Howard
January 26, 1937 ~ March 19, 2021
Annette Mina Shoup Howard, age 84, died at home with loved ones on March 19, 2021 in Ogden, Utah of Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 26, 1937. Annette was the second of two daughters of Marie Stowell and Stanley Bonner Shoup, and she was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Annette married Sherwin Ward Howard, son of Beatrice Ward and Fred Pack Howard, on June 30, 1961 in the Logan LDS Temple. Sherwin died August 18, 2001. Their children are Andrea Howard Durrant and daughter, Madalyn; John S. Howard; Stephen and Rebecca Howard and children, Tarragon, Rachael, Matthew, and Lauren; David and Kelly Howard and children Benjamin, Nicholas, and William.
Other family members include Gary H. and Frances Shoup Richardson, Elder F. Burton and Caroline Howard, and Philip D. and Ann Howard Johnson.
Annette was educated in Logan, Utah, where she graduated from Logan High School and Utah State University. She also attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and Weber State University. Annette earned a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from USU and a Special Education Certification from WSU. She taught elementary school for 20 years; 14 of which were in Special Education at Morgan Elementary School in Morgan, Utah.
Throughout Annette's school and college years, she participated extensively in extracurricular activities and student government. She was a talented editor and worked on several student publications. In her adult life Annette volunteered in various school and community positions. She worked as a campaign manager to successfully elect the first female mayor of Appleton, Wisconsin. She was a charter member of the Fox Valley Genealogical Society in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Annette held numerous church positions in teaching, family history, and leadership, including Primary President and Relief Society President. She also taught early-morning Seminary in Wisconsin, served as an officiator in the Ogden Temple, and was a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She took joy in service and had great love for her children, daughters-in-law, sister, and extended family. She delighted in being a grandmother.
In addition to Utah, Annette lived in Oregon, California, Maryland, Connecticut, Ohio, and Wisconsin. She resided in Ogden and Washington Terrace for 40 years.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Old Post Ward Chapel, 5191 Old Post Rd, Ogden, Utah, with Bishop Jeff Knowles conducting. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
