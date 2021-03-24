Annie Charlotte Byington Robinson
March 31, 1922 ~ March 18, 2021
Annie Charlotte Byington Robinson, 98, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. She was born on March 31, 1922 in Hooper, Utah, the daughter of John William and Charlotte Saunders Byington. She grew up in Hooper, attended Hooper Elementary and Weber High School and received her adult education diploma in 1979.
She married Lloyd J. Robinson on June 5, 1940 in Hooper, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They were married for 60 years before his passing in 2000.
Annie worked in the Primary and held many positions including President, Sunday School Teacher, and Secretary in the Young Womens. She also taught 4-H. Annie was a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She loved playing the violin, mandolin, piano and listening to good music.
She enjoyed sewing and embroidering.
Annie loved all her children. She is survived by her children, Janice Amundsen, Ilene (Rick) Letcher, Joyce (Steve-deceased) Thorpe, Val (Patty) Robinson; 27 grandchildren, 78 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Lynn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; son, Neil; a grandson, a great-grandson, and a great-great-grandson; brothers, James, Earl, Harold, Leonard, Irvin, Lester, and Lawrence; and sisters, Valet and Nelda.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
The family would like to give special thanks to Carole, Hannah and Deborah from Inspiration Hospice.
Funeral services will be live-streamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Annie's obituary page and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.