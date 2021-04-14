Annie Lucile Page
May 25, 1926 - April 5, 2021
Annie Lucile Page, age 94, a caring mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2021 in Mesa Arizona surrounded by family, her grandchildren, and her son who held her hand as she peacefully passed from this world to the next.
She was born to Sarah (Blanch) and Heber White on May 25, 1926 in Plain City, Utah; their fifth child. She shared her birthday with her older brother Delmar who was five years her senior and was their only child to be born in a hospital. As the child of a farmer she learned to work hard, the value of honesty, to play the violin, and treasured the simple pleasure of sharing a nickel ice cream with her father in the field, as well as the memories of her sister combing and braiding her hair into Shirley Temple ringlets.
Lucile saved babysitting money to buy her first sewing machine, and after graduating from Weber High School and serving as a missionary in the Eastern States Mission, she moved to Los Angeles where she worked as a seamstress and dress designer. Ten years later she moved to Phoenix where she became a real estate agent and broker and met Robert Beitler whom she married in 1964 and together they had a son Gary. In 1976 she married Reed Page, a childhood friend, and moved to Salt Lake City where they lived in the Sugar House area for 30 plus years. After Reed passed away in 2000, at the age of 80 she moved to Clinton where she became the caregiver to her sister Lola, reversing their childhood roles.
She served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life, was a member of the Daughter of the Utah Pioneers for over 40 years, and opened her door to hundreds of international students and foster children many of whom she developed life long friendships with. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities and her pleasant personality and infectious smile was contagious to everyone she met. With a quick wit and her patient understanding and compassion, she was a friend to everyone; always striving to make the world a better place. She lived a humble life, and much like our savior Jesus Christ, her life was full of selfless service filled with love for all those she came into contact with. Lucile is survived by two sons Gary and Scott and daughter Barbara and their spouses and 12 grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service will be held at the Plain City Cemetery in Plain City Utah on April 16th at 1pm. The service will be live streamed, and all are welcome to attend the cemetery service and share their memories. To watch the Livestream; go to www.myers-mortuary.com, pull up Lucile's obituary and scroll to the bottom of the page to watch live.
