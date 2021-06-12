Annie "Marie" Allison Marshall
Annie "Marie" Allison Marshall passed away peacefully in her sleep and returned home to her loving Heavenly Father, June 9, 2021. She was born, February 9, 1933 to James Lewis Allison and Sarah Call Allison in Ashton, Idaho, the 4th of 8 children. Marie attended public schools in the Ashton area before moving to Utah, where she met and married Mearl LaVarr Marshall. Their union was blessed with 5 children, Scott Lavarr, Sheila Marie, Steven Lewis, Synthia Ann, and Shane Lee. They were later divorced. She was a resident of Clearfield, Utah for over 62 years.
Marie had many interests and hobbies, including crafting with ceramics, making her "grape" lamps from resin, making homemade raisins from grapes grown in her backyard, sewing and quilting, and cooking. She was very involved in community affairs and was known for her many contributions to the Standard Examiner Letters to the Editor. She had a keen interest in history and was associated for many years with the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (DUP). Marie had a phenomenal memory and employed this gift in doing family history work for both her own family and many others. She could remember names of ancestors of friends and neighbors better than they could themselves. Marie always had a project she was working on. She gathered discarded aluminum cans from the sidewalks, walking paths, and even dumpsters to then recycle them and take the proceeds to purchase material for baby blankets she and her friends quilted for local hospitals. She invited many of her friends on these walks; they had many fun and interesting adventures while gathering cans. Her favorite yearly project was "Secret Santa". A network of friends would tell her of families and individuals in need. She would then involve friends, and always her family, in gathering the needed items; clothes, household supplies, toys, etc.; wrapping them all up, and then secretly delivering them to the doorsteps of the ones in need. There are many funny, tearful, exciting, and uplifting stories associated with these deliveries. She spent many hours with Sheila in her final days making "dammit" dolls. She took great pleasure in giving them away to friends, family, and others who had helped her in any way. This legacy of service will endure through the many lives she touched through her efforts.
Marie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many different callings. Among the many callings in Primary and Relief Society over the years, was nestled her favorite calling, working in the Special Needs Mutual with her "kids." She loved every moment spent in service to those special individuals and also with those who tirelessly labored with her.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents and 3 of her brothers, Wayne (Verna), Lynn and Jimmie (Sally). She is survived by her siblings Laura Love (Tom), Clair Allison (Allyn), Daren Allison (Donna) and Jane Harvey (Bill). She is also survived by her children, Scott (Sherida), Sheila, Steven (Dallas), Synthia (Brendan), Shane (Crystal), and one step-son Bruce Young (Mary), 20 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
There will be a closed casket Visitation on Tuesday, June 15, from 6-8 PM, at the Clearfield 3rd Ward meeting house, 350 Vine Street, Clearfield, Utah. There will also be another Visitation the following morning, June 16, at 10 AM prior to the funeral services which will begin at 11 AM at the same meeting house. A graveside service will be held in the Ashton City Cemetery in Ashton, Idaho at 1 PM on Thursday, June 17. The funeral will also be broadcast virtually via Zoom. A link will be sent to family members at a later date. In lieu of flowers we suggest a donation to dementia research in your local area. Due to Covid restrictions, masks are recommended.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the many individuals who have blessed Marie with their kind service in her final days, in particular Krista, Holly, Amy, Dr. Brett Blaser and their team from Aspire Home Health and Hospice, and her doctors Dr. Jay "Chip" Yates and Dr. Stephen Foot from Tanner Clinic, and also Dr. Ryan McDonald from Kidney and Hypertension Institute of Utah.