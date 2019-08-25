Annie Morfin Sanchez

February 9, 1928 ~ August 21, 2019
"Together Again"
Our loving mom and "nanita" finally got her prayers answered on August 21, 2019. After her sweetheart left seven years ago to be with our Heavenly Father, she longed to be with him. Born on February 9, 1928, in Coyote, New Mexico to Eudoro and Cecilia Salazar Morfin.
She married Leon Sanchez on April 30, 1948, in Aztec, New Mexico. They were married 64 wonderful years and were blessed with three children, Percilla Sanchez Rodarte, Lydia (Jesus) Gutierrez, and Daniel (Maria) Sanchez; along with 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was a seamstress by trade where she made beautiful wedding gowns, bridesmaid dresses, and pageant gowns, along with quilts and blankets. She was a great cook known throughout the valley for her delicious tamales and was an avid prayer warrior.
She worked hard throughout her life, facing many challenges and uphill battles, but always maintained her love and trust of God.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
We would like to express our gratitude to the hospice nurses and staff for their amazing care for our mom especially, Tikka, Sydney, Crystal, Shauna, and Tonya from Legacy Healthcare. A special thanks to our family's angels on earth Daniel and Maria for putting their lives on hold while caring for mom.
