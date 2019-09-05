June 7, 1927 ~ August 25, 2019
Annie Rosella Compton, passed away, August 25, 2019, at the age of 92, in Morgan, Utah. Rosella was born June 7, 1927, the first child of John Ager Compton and Annie Rogers Compton in Morgan, Utah.
Rosella attended school in Morgan and graduated from Morgan High School and seminary in 1945. She spent the first half of her junior year of high school in the L.D.S Hospital in Salt Lake City and the second half of the year in bed at home.
She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Brigham Young University and also attended Los Angeles State College in order to take organ lessons from a world-renowned organist. Rosella had four loves: family, her religion, music, and teaching.
For many years she taught private organ and piano lessons. She taught first grade at Columbus Elementary School in Salt Lake City for five years and then taught kindergarten and first and second grade in her hometown of Morgan for many years. She eventually taught the grandchildren of some of her first students.
Rosella was always a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many positions in both the ward and the stake, many of these were associated with music, but she was also a primary president.
Though she had no children of her own, she was a loving aunt to: Bradley (Rosemary) Paul, Colleen Paul, John (Wendy) Paul, Richard (Sandy) Paul, Landon (Candy) Grose, and Kendall (Kelley) Grose.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, LouJean and brother-in-law Brad Paul. She is survived by her sister, Cherril Grose and her niece and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Family Tree, Comfort Worx Hospice, Dr. Gary Holland and all of those who helped make her final years pleasant.
We are honoring Rosella's wishes that there be no funeral or viewing. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your memories of Rosella.
Send these to cherrilgrose@me.com or at: