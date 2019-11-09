May 1, 1963 ~ October 25, 2019
Anthony Dean Valdez (Tony, Dean), 56, passed away in Elko, Nevada on October 25, 2019, while visiting friends in a town he loved.
Dean was born and raised in Ogden, Utah to Madelene M. Valenzuela. He is survived by his two children he greatly adored Joshua (Heather) Valdez and Adrianna Valdez. The light of his life, his granddaughter Roe Britt Valdez and three step- grandchildren, two brothers and three sisters. He is preceded in death by his mother Madelene Valenzuela (Madi), his nephew Jory and his grandparents.
Dean had a long career in mining in Elko but also loved his home in Cusick, Washington and in Ogden, Utah. He had an avid love of the mountains, fishing, hunting and camping. Dean also had a love for "stuff", he was a collector of many things and had a deep love for finding treasures. A celebration of life will be held in Brigham City, Utah on Sunday, November 10, 2019, 3 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge.