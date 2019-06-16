October 30, 1966 ~ June 12, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, dad, brother, uncle, and friend Anthony Franklin Beard. Tony returned to his father in heaven on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born the fourth of five children in Henderson, Kentucky on October 30, 1966, to Erma Jean Fraley and Duell Franklin Beard. He was very proud of his Southern heritage and never lost his Southern drawl and charm. His childhood was full of road trips, family gatherings, and backyard sports games. Tony attended Clearfield High School and was a member of the class of 1984.
Tony married his sweetheart, GeriLyn Kirkman, on September 24, 1994. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had three amazing children, TayLee Nicole Beard, Jace Anthony Beard, and Joshua Lynn Beard. Tony was very proud of his children, especially their desire to serve missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His daughter TayLee served an LDS mission to North Carolina and his two boys are currently serving missions in Canada and Alaska.
Tony worked at Lifetime Products for 22 years and recently for La Paradies shops at the Salt Lake City Airport, where he enjoyed meeting many celebrities, his favorite being General Authorities.
Tony had a photographic memory and could recall the stats of each player in basketball, baseball, and soccer. He was the #1 fan of his son Josh's comp team the Strikers. He was a natural sportscaster and was often providing play by play action to family members via Facebook and cell phones. He also went on many scouting adventures with his sons.
Tony was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in many callings, his most recent being Sunday School President and Primary teacher. Tony had a passion for church history and was very knowledgeable concerning that subject.
He will be greatly missed. Until we meet again y'all.
Tony is survived by his loving wife and children, three sisters Vicki (Roy) Thompson, Kim (Bill) Ekstrom, Deanna Beard, and brother Barry Beard; ln-laws Lynn and Merrilyn Kirkman, Lonny (Shirlee) Kirkman, CodyAnn Ricks and his beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the West Point Lakeside Stake Center 855 N 4000 W, West Point, Utah with a viewing prior 9:30 ? 10:30 a.m. and a viewing Monday, June 17, 2019, at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah 6-8 p.m.
